Kremlin: No contacts planned for Russian, Chinese leaders regarding Taiwan

MOSCOW, August 3. /TASS/. Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday that no additional contacts were planned to be held between President Vladimir Putin and Chinese leader Xi Jinping in the wake of Speaker of the US House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan.

"As of today, there are no additional contacts planned," Peskov said speaking at a news briefing.

"Beijing is well-aware that we support the ‘One China’ policy, the sovereignty of China and certainly support elaborated and balanced steps of China to preserve and strengthen its sovereignty," he added.

Speaker of the US House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi arrived in Taiwan on Tuesday evening, despite Beijing’s protests. The visit was the first trip by a US official of this rank in the past 25 years. China has repeatedly warned that the trip, should it take place, will not be left without consequences and harsh measures will follow.

Taiwan has been governed by its local administration since 1949 when the Kuomintang’s remaining forces headed by Chiang Kai-shek (1887-1975) were defeated in the Chinese Civil War and took refuge on the island. Taiwan has preserved the flag and several other symbols of the Republic of China that had existed before the Communists took over the mainland. According to China’s official position supported by most countries, including Russia, the Island of Taiwan is one of China’s provinces.