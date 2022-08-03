Diplomat views Russia's operation in Ukraine as milestone on way to new world order

MOSCOW, August 3. /TASS/. The special military operation Russia has been conducting in Ukraine represents a milestone on the road to a new world order, Alexey Drobinin, head of the Russian Foreign Ministry’s Foreign Policy Planning Department, said in an article published on the International Affairs magazine’s website on Wednesday.

"It will not be an exaggeration to say that the special military operation represents a milestone on the path to a new world order, to a new balance of power in the international arena. The situation will largely depend on the course of the military operation, the way the global economy will change and parameters of a political settlement. The pieces of this puzzle will one day come together," Drobinin wrote.

The diplomat said Russia was at another turning point in its history.

"It has come to face the aggressive reaction on the part of some foreign players to the absolutely justified moves to protect its vital interests in the western direction," he added, describing as handmade the crisis that engulfed European security and the entire world order after WWII.

Situations of conflict might be normal for a country with the geography that Russia occupies and its interests, Drobinin supposed. He pointed to parallels domestic experts have been drawing with various periods in the country’s history, saying all of them underline "the epochal importance" of the current developments.