MOSCOW, August 3. /TASS/. The liberated territory of the Zaporozhye Region will be out of reach of Ukraine’s multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS) only after the line of engagement in the north and the west is moved away, a member of the chief council of the Zaporozhye Region’s military-civilian administration Vladimir Rogov has told TASS.

Earlier, it was reported that the line of engagement in the Zaporozhye Region is 130-140 kilometers long. At the moment, more than 70% of the Zaporozhye Region has been liberated. Ukraine’s army still keeps under the control the regional center - the city of Zaporozhye, which accounts for almost half of the region’s population. For now, the function of the regional center is performed by the city of Melitopol. The Ukrainian military regularly shells the liberated territory of the region with various weapons, including the MLRS. Russian air defense systems repel the attacks.

"The region can be completely protected only after the frontline is moved farther to the west, from where HIMARS missiles will be unable to reach it. As far as HIMARS are concerned, the line should be moved north of the Dnepropetrovsk Region, and to Vinnitsa region in the West. It must be understood that the terrorist nature of this ‘malignant neoplasm’ in the post-Ukrainian space does not leave them [the Ukrainian military] any chance to act in any other way. The ‘architects’ of this neoplasm, the Anglo-Saxons, perfectly understand this and therefore they act the way they do to hit critical infrastructure," Rogov said.

Earlier, the spokesman for the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ukrainian Defense Ministry, Vadim Skibitsky, said in an interview with the Daily Telegraph that Ukraine was holding consultations with the United States before using HIMARS multiple launch rocket systems, adding that Washington could cancel strikes, if the proposed target did not suit it.

On July 27, Russia’s chief delegate to the military security and arms control talks in Vienna, Konstantin Gavrilov, said that the use of American MLRS or other long-range NATO weapons by the Ukrainian military against Russian territory would lead to more than serious consequences.

On July 24, the head of the Ukrainian presidential office Andrey Yermak said that after a meeting with Ukrainian leader Vladimir Zelensky US congressmen announced plans for handing over to Kiev up to 30 HIMARS launchers.