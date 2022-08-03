Scenarios of clashes between nuclear powers back on military planners’ agenda — diplomat

MOSCOW, August 3. /TASS/. The dismantling of arms control mechanisms on the US initiative returns the most dangerous scenarios fraught with catastrophic repercussions to the attention of military planners, according to an article by head of the Russian Foreign Ministry's Foreign Policy Planning Department Alexey Drobinin published on the International Affairs magazine's website on Wednesday.

"On the US initiative, the dismantling of arms control and strategic stability mechanisms created by generations of negotiators is occurring. On the doctrinal level, the Americans have lowered the threshold of using nuclear weapons. This and other alarming events again return to the field of vision of military planners the most dangerous scenarios of clashes between nuclear powers fraught with catastrophic consequences," he noted.

According to the diplomat, under the conditions of real multipolarity, the very issue of military control over distant territories, not to mention of invasions in the interests of containing other centers of power, causes "active rejection and counteraction." "The risks of unforeseen consequences of armed actions are heightened by changes in the very nature of power politics, the boundary between its military and non-military means is blurring," he added. "The erosion of balance on the global level doubles the readiness of regional players to implement their interests in any available way, sometimes in a quite opportunistic manner," the diplomat concluded.