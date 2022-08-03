Russia expects representative delegation from Myanmar at EEF — Lavrov

NAYPYIDAW, August 3. /TASS/. Russia expects a representative delegation from Myanmar to attend the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok in early September, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Wednesday at a press conference following talks with Myanmar Foreign Minister Wunna Maung Lwin.

"We are expecting a fairly representative delegation at the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok in early September, as was the case at the St. Petersburg Economic Forum in June, where many relevant ministries were represented at the level of their leadership," the Russian minister said.

In addition, Russia’s Foreign Minister noted that Russia and Myanmar maintain regular military contacts. "This month, we have a whole series of events in our country under the auspices of the Ministry of Defense, including the upcoming International Security Conference, the International Army Games, and the military-technical forum Army-2022. Our Myanmar colleagues will be represented there, as they were in previous years," Lavrov added.