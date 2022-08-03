Western anti-Russian sanctions hurt ecology — senior diplomat

MOSCOW, August 3. /TASS/. Unprecedented anti-Russian sanctions have dealt a blow not only to European wallets but to ecology in general, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin said in an interview with Nezavisimaya Gazeta published on Wednesday.

"As for the obvious ambivalence of Western states on the ecological track and a sharp decrease in their climate ambitions, this is a direct consequence of these countries’ ill-conceived policy on the politicization of the environmental sphere and its use in mercenary and opportunistic interests. The unprecedented sanctions introduced against Russia confirm this. Not only did they deal a blow to the wallets of our European ‘partners’ but also to ecology in general," he said.

"The West’s attempts to justify their obvious miscalculations by the conflict in Ukraine and pin the blame on Russia not only look unconvincing but even ridiculous," the senior diplomat added.

He also stressed that despite all complications created for Moscow under the conditions of an anti-Russian hysteria unleashed by the Western countries, Russia is confident that it is necessary "to uphold its well-earned status of a responsible state in the environmental sphere.".