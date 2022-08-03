Russian delegation rejects accusations of threats to use nuclear weapons in Ukraine at UN

UNITED NATIONS, August 3. /TASS/. Russia rejects accusations of threatening to use nuclear weapons in Ukraine, head of the Russian Foreign Ministry’s Department for Nonproliferation and Arms Control Alexander Trofimov said on Tuesday.

"We would like to firmly reject absolutely ungrounded and unacceptable allegations of Russia allegedly threatening to use nuclear weapons, in particular in Ukraine, that have been voiced. We do not rule out that this is being done for intensifying anti-Russia hysteria," he said at the Review Conference of the Parties to the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons at the UN headquarters in New York.

"Russia’s doctrine lines on the issue are well known and pretty clear: we hypothetically admit using nuclear response solely to respond to aggression with the use of mass destruction weapons or to respond to aggression using conventional arms if the existence of the state itself is threatened," the official explained, adding that "none of those hypothetic scenarios has anything to do with the Ukrainian situation." Moscow considers "all Five Nuclear-Weapon States remaining committed to the postulate on prevention of a nuclear war confirmed by them in a top-level joint statement in January" one of the most important tasks, he stressed. "Russia is fully committed to it," Trofimov said.

"As the Ukrainian crisis escalated due to the fault of Kiev’s regime and its western supporters, the message of this statement by the Five not only remained relevant, but also acquired additional meaning. The logic confirmed in the statement by the Five suggests that any military confrontation between nuclear competitors should be prevented since it is fraught with escalation to the nuclear level. This is the essence of Russia’s warnings of potential consequences of NATO states’ direct aggression against the country in the context of the Ukrainian crisis, which have virtually moved to a tough hybrid standoff against Russia," he emphasized.

"Such a move would be able to trigger the development under one of the two extreme scenarios described in our doctrine. We obviously favor its prevention. However, if western countries attempt to test our firmness Russia will not step back," the diplomat noted.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on February 24 that in response to a request by the heads of the Donbass republics he had made a decision to carry out a special military operation, after which the US, EU states, the UK, as well as some other states, imposed sanctions against Russian persons and legal entities, as well as sped up arms supplies to Kiev.