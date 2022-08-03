Domestic processes in Ukraine lead to loss of territorial integrity, says Russian ministry

UNITED NATIONS, August 3. /TASS/. Domestic processes in Ukraine have led to the loss of its territorial integrity, head of the Russian Foreign Ministry’s Department for Nonproliferation and Arms Control Alexander Trofimov said on Tuesday.

Kiev fails to observe its Budapest agreements’ obligations, "in particular those aimed at preventing the growth of aggressive nationalism and chauvinism in Ukraine," he said at the Review Conference for the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons in the UN headquarters in New York. "Ukraine has lost its territorial integrity as a result of domestic centrifugal processes triggered by the West’s external destabilizing influence attempting to pull Ukraine away from Russia," the official noted.

Statements made by Kiev’s representatives not only challenge the feasibility of the Budapest Memorandum, but can also "be interpreted as a request for reconsideration of Ukraine’s non-nuclear status," he said, adding that "such a destabilizing step would contradict Kiev’s NPT Treaty obligations, harshly undermine the integrity of the nuclear non-proliferation regulation and create unacceptable risks for global security.".