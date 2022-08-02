Russian diplomat blasts US for provocative behavior in situation around Taiwan

MOSCOW, August 2. /TASS/. Irresponsible "political time-servers" are exposing the US as a state provocateur in the situation around Taiwan, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova wrote on Telegram on Tuesday.

"Irresponsible US political time-servers are insulting the 1.5 billion population of China in a live mode, trying to please the crowd. The US is a state provocateur," she pointed out.

According to the Taiwanese media, US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi plans to arrive in Taipei on Tuesday night. It would be the first trip to Taiwan by such a high-ranking US politician in the past 25 years. Beijing has repeatedly warned Washington of consequences if the visit took place.