Russia, Myanmar preparing to sign updated economic cooperation strategy — Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW, August 2. /TASS/. The updated strategy of economic cooperation between Russia and Myanmar is being prepared for signing, the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on Tuesday, before the visit of Minister Sergey Lavrov to Myanmar.

"The second meeting of the intergovernmental commission took place in September 2017 in Moscow. The third meeting is planned to be held by the end of this year. The updated strategy of Russia-Myanmar economic cooperation is being prepared for signing," the Ministry said.

Myanmar shows interest in supplies of energy resources from Russia, including liquefied natural gas, the Ministry noted.

"Much attention is paid to the interaction in the fuel and energy sphere. Myanmar shows interest in supplies of energy resources from Russia, including liquefied natural gas, and in expansion of Russian companies’ participation in oil and gas production projects on the territory of the Republic of the Union of Myanmar," the Ministry said.

Practical interaction in the civil nuclear industry sphere has become more active and talks to open the direct air service are underway down the line of aviation authorities of the two countries, it added.