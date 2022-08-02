Kiev’s provocations won’t stop return of Donbass republics to normal life — MFA

MOSCOW, August 2. /TASS/. The perpetrators of the crimes against civilians of Donbass will be punished under law, and no provocations from Ukraine will prevent the return of the life in the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics back to normalcy, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told a briefing on Tuesday.

"The activity of law enforcement and judicial agencies [in the LPR and DPR] does not stop, the perpetrators of crimes against the civilian population of Donbass will be punished with all the rigor of the law," the diplomat stressed. With this in view, she pointed to "primitive Neanderthal methods" used not to administer law, but rather to vent hatred and aggression in the territories under Kiev's control.

"I can once again say that no provocations from the Kiev regime can prevent the normalization of life in the Donbass republics", Zakharova said.

"Peaceful life is being established in the liberated Lugansk and Kherson regions, and in the territories of the DPR, Kharkov and Zaporozhye regions won back from the neo-Nazis," she stressed. According to Zakharova, the industrial and agricultural sectors, as well as social infrastructure are being revived in these regions. "A master plan for rebuilding Mariupol within the next three years has been worked out, and this year work will continue practically at a hundred of social facilities," she said.

"We are consistently pursuing the goals and objectives aimed at protecting the peaceful population of the DPR and LPR, aimed at demilitarization and denazification of Ukraine, and the elimination of threats to the security of our country," Zakharova summed up.

Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on February 24 that in response to a request by the heads of the Donbass republics for assistance he had made a decision to carry out a special military operation in Ukraine. The Russian leader stressed that Moscow had no plans of occupying Ukrainian territories, noting that the operation was aimed at the denazification and demilitarization of Ukraine.

The DPR and the LPR launched an operation to liberate their territories under Kiev’s control.