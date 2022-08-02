Lavrov to hold bilateral meetings on sidelines of Russia-ASEAN event — MFA

MOSCOW, August 2. /TASS/. Russian top diplomat Sergey Lavrov is expected to hold a number of bilateral encounters on the sidelines of a Russia-ASEAN foreign ministers’ meeting on August 4-5, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said at a briefing on Tuesday.

"The Russian minister is scheduled to hold bilateral meetings with his foreign counterparts on the sidelines of the event," she said.

"We expect the parties to hold a frank and engaged conversation during the minister’s meeting with his counterparts from ASEAN countries on the entire range of issues related to our dialogue partnership based on decisions made at last year’s summit," Zakharova added.