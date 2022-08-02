Russia calling on West to stop encouraging Kosovo radicals — diplomat

MOSCOW, August 2. /TASS/. Russia is urging the European Union and the United States to stop encouraging "radical" Pristina in its discrimination against Kosovo Serbs, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Tuesday.

"Until the West realizes that the threat to undermine the fragile stability in the Balkan Peninsula is quite real, dangerous experiments there will continue, and the responsibility surely lies on the West and primarily on Washington," she said. "We are calling on the US and the EU to refrain from encouraging Pristina radicals in their anti-Serbian frenzy and to stop provocations against Kosovo Serbs."

To Zakharova, the problem is rooted to "Pristina’s failure to fulfil its commitments and its sabotage of negotiations with Belgrade." "Against this background, the inability of the EU that was entitled with the role of a mediator by the UN General Assembly’s decision in 2010 to persuade Kosovars to take an honest part in the dialogue and ensure the establishing of an association of Kosovo’s Serb municipalities as a form of protection of the rights and freedoms of local Serbs becomes especially apparent," the Russian diplomat said.

The situation in Kosovo and Metohija deteriorated dramatically on Sunday evening after Kosovo’s police closed the checkpoint at the border with Serbia in a move to ban the use of Serbian identity documents from Monday. In response, Serbs in the north of Kosovo took to the streets and blocked key highways. Police and the Kosovo Force (KFOR), a NATO-led international peacekeeping force in Kosovo, were pulled to the bridge across the Ibar River, which links Kosovska Mitrovica’s northern and southern parts.

International efforts have so far resulted in a decision by Pristina to postpone the ban on the use of Serbian identity documents until September 1.