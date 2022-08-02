Kremlin says would be happy to accept invitation to APEC summit

MOSCOW, August 2. /TASS/. The format of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s participation in the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in November will be determined closer to the event, while Moscow would be happy to accept the invitation, Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.

"We would certainly be happy to receive the invitation [to the APEC summit]," Peskov said. Russia "has been involved in APEC activity and attaches great importance" to the economic forum, he added.

However, a decision on the most expedient format of Putin’s participation in the event would be made closer to its date, the Kremlin spokesman said.

The APEC summit is scheduled to take place in Thailand in November. The kingdom said earlier Putin could participate in the forum in person.

APEC brings together 21 participants, including 12 founding states (Australia, Brunei, Indonesia, Canada, Malaysia, New Zealand, Singapore, the US, Thailand, Philippines, South Korea and Japan), as well as China (joined in 1991), Mexico and Papua New Guinea (1993), Chile (1994), and Russia, Vietnam and Peru (1998). In 1991, two Chinese territories, Hong Kong and Taiwan, also joined APEC. Given the specifics of the organization, which includes both states and territories, APEC members are traditionally referred to as "economies."

APEC summits are held annually, and Putin participated in quite a few of them, including the APEC leaders’ meeting in Thailand in October 2003.