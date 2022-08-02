Russian senator fears Western election meddling attempts through use of cyberattacks

MOSCOW, August 2. /TASS/. Western countries could attempt to meddle in the work of election commissions on Russia’s single voting day, a Russian senator warned on Tuesday.

"As before, our foreign opponents could attempt to test new methods in August-September, including the use of IT technology, targeting the 2024 presidential election in Russia. In particular, [they would be] meddling in the work of election commissions through the use of cyberattacks," Andrey Klimov, who heads the Federation Council's ad hoc commission for the protection of state sovereignty and the prevention of interference in the internal affairs of Russia, said at a news conference.

The senator said the West was also targeting the Kaliningrad Region, where "NATO’s Lithuania staged a provocation by blocking the rail and road transit [of goods]." He believed that was no coincidence amid the gubernatorial election campaign underway in Russia’s Baltic exclave.

"As in the early 1990s, Russian foes are seeking to fuel separatist sentiments in a multinational and multiconfessional Russia," Klimov emphasized. He pointed to the Forum of the Free Peoples of Russia that was organized in Prague on July 22-24 with a view to "forming a personnel potential for `independent republics’ to succeed the remains of Putin’s Russia." The senator said French President Emmanuel Macron called Russia "one of the last remaining colonial imperialist powers" soon after the forum, and "the United States made a plan to break Russia up into small nations public" a month prior to the events.

However, Russia is ready to counter the West’s new challenges, Klimov said.

"Our ad hoc commission believes the Russian authorities and society are ready to face new external challenges, while the upcoming election campaign would enable Russian citizens to elect decent regional and municipal governments in full compliance with our laws without any advice from foreign entities," he concluded.

In September 2022, Russia is set to hold gubernatorial elections in 15 regions. Regional elections for lawmakers will also be held.