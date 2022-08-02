Kiev cannot prevent referendum on liberated territories — LPR envoy

MOSCOW, August 2. /TASS/. Ukrainian authorities are urging residents to evacuate from the liberated territories, hoping to disrupt the upcoming referendum on becoming part of Russia, but they will not be able to prevent the vote, Rodion Miroshnik, ambassador of the Lugansk People's Republic (LPR) to Russia, said on Tuesday.

"Demands for 'compulsory evacuation' by Ukraine of the liberated territories' residents are an effort to delegitimize the upcoming referendum," he wrote on his Telegram channel, "The [Vladimir] Zelensky regime seeks to make sure that residents don't just leave, but don't return. The regime does not care about the people themselves, but about the fact that they will be given the opportunity for self-determination, that is, their participation in the referendum."

Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky said on July 30 that the government had decided on the mandatory evacuation of residents of the Kiev-controlled part of Donbass.

LPR head Leonid Pasechnik earlier said that a referendum could be held in the republic, where its residents would express their opinion on becoming part of Russia. On July 15, the LPR decided to set up a public headquarters for the referendum. The DPR said that a referendum on becoming a part of Russia could be held in the republic in mid-September. The Zaporozhye military-civilian administration reported plans to hold a referendum in the first half of September. The authorities of the Kherson Region declared their desire to become part of the Russian Federation by holding a referendum, but have not yet decided on the date.