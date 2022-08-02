Russian vessel Inda on outer anchorage in Mumbai, six sailors ashore — Consulate General

NEW DELHI, August 2. /TASS/. Russia’s vessel Inda remains on the outer anchorage of the Mumbai port while six sailors have been set up at a hotel in the city, Russia’s Consulate General in Mumbai told a TASS correspondent on Tuesday.

"The situation with the Russian vessel Inda is being resolved with the active assistance of the Consulate General. The vessel is currently on the outer anchorage of the Mumbai port. Six sailors from its crew received accommodations at a hotel in the city, 15 sailors remain onboard," a representative of the Russian diplomatic mission said.

"The Russian sailors staying on the vessel have been provided with food and medicines that were delivered aboard," the source said.

Earlier, local and Russian media outlets reported that the Russian tanker Inda which was heading to Alang had been near India’s coast for two weeks and could not enter any local ports since it lacked the necessary permit. The crew found itself in a tough situation since food supplies and medicines were running out. Then the Russian Consulate General in Mumbai turned to India’s authorities asking for assistance in accelerating the entry of the Russian vessel.