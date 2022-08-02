Ukrainian army loses 60 servicemen in battles with LPR — People’s Militia

LUGANSK, August 2. /TASS/. Ukrainian military has lost up to 60 people over the past 24 hours in the Lugansk People’s Republic, LPR's People's Militia Spokesman Ivan Filiponenko said on Tuesday.

"Over the past 24 hours, in the course of active offensive actions of the LPR People's Militia units, the enemy suffered heavy losses in manpower and military equipment. Up to 60 personnel, six armored personnel carriers, three artillery pieces, and five units of special vehicle equipment were destroyed," the People's Militia press service quoted his statement on his Telegram channel.

Also, according to Filiponenko, during the day LPR sappers cleared "more than 6 hectares of territory from explosive objects left by Ukrainian nationalists in the areas of Sirotino and Belaya Gora settlements."

Tensions escalated along the line of contact in Donbass on February 17. The Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics reported the heaviest shelling by the Ukrainian armed forces in months. On February 21, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced that he recognized the sovereignty of the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics in accordance with their constitutions within the borders of the Donetsk and Lugansk regions at the beginning of 2014. On February 24, in response to a request by the heads of the Donbass republics, he announced a special military operation in Ukraine. The DPR and LPR began an operation to liberate their territories, which were under Kiev's control.