DONETSK, August 2. /TASS/. Ukraine’s armed forces shelled the Donetsk People’s Republic 48 times in the past 24 hours, leaving a civilian dead and another four wounded, the DPR mission to the Joint Ceasefire Control and Coordination Center reported on Tuesday.

"Over the past 24 hours, 48 shelling attacks by Ukrainian forces were registered <...> A civilian was reported killed in Donetsk’s Kuibyshevsky District. Four civilians sustained wounds," the mission said in a report.

Ukrainian troops fired a total of 355 munition rounds, using rocket and cannon artillery as well as mortars. Thirteen localities came under fire, with 18 homes and two civilian infrastructure facilities damaged.

The situation at the line of engagement in Donbass escalated on February 17. The DPR and the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR) reported the most massive bombardments by the Ukrainian military in months.

On February 21, Russian President Vladimir Putin recognized the sovereignty of the two Donbass republics. On February 24, Putin launched a special military operation in response to a request for assistance from the leaders of the DPR and the LPR. The two republics launched an operation to liberate their territories from Kiev’s control.