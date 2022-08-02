Authorities expect Kherson Region referendum turnout to be at 80%

KHERSON, August 2. /TASS/. The authorities of the liberated Kherson Region expect that the upcoming referendum on joining Russia would see a turnout of around 80%, Kirill Stremousov, deputy head of the military-civilian administration of the Kherson region, told TASS on Tuesday.

"90% of the Kherson Region's residents are Russians. They were scared at first, but now more and more people are supporting us and are ready to join Russia. I’m coming to villages and see how people react. For today, around 80% of Kherson region residents are ready to vote. People want stability, they see that it's the Russian army that protects them now, from strikes that the Ukrainian armed forces aim at their citizens," he said.

The Kherson Region is in southern Ukraine bordering the Republic of Crimea. In mid-March, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported that the region was fully controlled by Russian troops. A military-civilian administration was formed in the region in late April. The region’s authorities also indicated their desire to accede to Russia. The Ukrainian military has been regularly shelling the region’s populated localities after Kiev lost control over them.