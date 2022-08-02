Russia seeks clarifications over Biden’s remarks about dialogue on New START — diplomats

UNITED NATIONS, August 2. /TASS/. Russia is set to find out whether US President Joe Biden’s remarks about the need to negotiate a treaty to replace the New START when it expires in 2026 were an invitation to dialogue or just ‘lofty rhetoric,’ Russian diplomats have said.

"[US] Secretary [of State Antony] Blinken also mentioned the statement that President of the United States Joe Biden made earlier today ahead of the opening of the Review Conference. In particular, the Secretary of State cited President Biden’s words regarding readiness of the US Administration to negotiate a new arms control framework to replace New START when it expires in 2026. The US President added that negotiation required a willing partner (implying Russia) ‘operating in good faith.’ We truly wonder if the US side is indeed ready to negotiate or if it is mere ‘lofty rhetoric’," the Russian delegation to the 10th Review Conference of the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT) said in a statement, published by Russia’s permanent mission to the UN.

"It was the United States that unilaterally withdrew from the dialogue on strategic stability with Russia citing the developments around Ukraine as a pretext," the delegation said. "The US did this even though the goal of that dialogue was to lay down the groundwork for future arms control and risk reduction measures, i.a. with a view to making new relevant agreements. So it is high time Washington made up its mind, stopped rushing around, and told us frankly what it is that they want - escalate the situation in the area of international security or embark on equal negotiations.".