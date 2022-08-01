Special operation in Ukraine proceeding as planned — United Russia party

MOSCOW, August 1. /TASS/. Russia’s special operation in Ukraine is proceeding as scheduled and fascism there will be defeated, Boris Gryzlov, council chairman of Russia’s ruling United Russia party, said on Monday.

"We understand that fascism will be defeated. The special military operation is proceeding as planned. Russia never abandons its people. And the tasks we set are being resolved," the party quoted him as saying on its Telegram channel.

On February 24, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a special military operation in response to a request for help by the heads of the Donbass republics. He stressed that Moscow had no plans of occupying Ukrainian territories, but aimed to demilitarize and denazify the country. The Russian Defense Ministry reassured that Russian troops are not targeting Ukrainian cities, but are limited to surgically striking and incapacitating Ukrainian military infrastructure. There are no threats whatsoever to the civilian population.