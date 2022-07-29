Russian diplomat perplexed by media reports of Moscow’s interference in Italy’s affairs

MOSCOW, July 29. /TASS/. Italian media reports about Russian interference in the country’s domestic affairs are perplexing, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said in a statement on Friday.

She pointed to reports in the Italian media alleging that representatives of the Russian embassy in Rome had contacted an Italian political party "in a bid to undermine the activities of the Mario Draghi cabinet."

"It is perplexing for us to see the Italian political class and media outlets forget about their self-sufficiency and national pride, allowing external players to guide them, adopting a tasteless manner of mimicking the worst practices and patterns in terms of election campaigns, which involve attempts to play the Russian card and hype up a threadbare myth about Moscow’s interference in electoral processes," the statement reads.

According to Zakharova, Russia views Italy as "a sovereign state pursuing an independent domestic and foreign policy." "We believe that Italy is a strong country that rightfully holds a unique place in world history and has a positive impact on international affairs. This is why relations between Russia and Italy have always been based on pragmatism, mutual understanding and respect," the diplomat stressed.