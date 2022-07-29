Blinken calls on Russia to accept US prisoner swap proposal in call with Lavrov

WASHINGTON, July 29. /TASS/. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken "pressed" Russia to accept Washington’s prisoner swap proposal in a phone call with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, as Blinken himself said at a press conference following US-Japanese talks in Washington on Friday.

"Earlier today, I spoke with Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov. We had a frank and direct conversation. I pressed the Kremlin to accept the substantial proposal that we put forth on the release of Paul Whelan and Brittney Griner," Blinken pointed out.

"I urged Foreign Minister Lavrov to move forward with that proposal. I’m not going to characterize his response and I can’t give you an assessment of whether I think things are any more or less likely but it was important that he heard directly from me on that," he told reporters.

CNN reported earlier, citing sources, that US President Joe Biden had supported the initiative to exchange US nationals Griner and Whelan for Russian businessman Viktor Bout. According to the news outlet, the proposal was sent to Russia in June.