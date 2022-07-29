Kremlin calls for dialogue to solve payment issues for transit to Kaliningrad

MOSCOW, July 29. /TASS/. Issues regarding payment for transit through Lithuania to Kaliningrad should be resolved by way of dialogue, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.

"Surely, there are mechanisms for sorting this out. At the very least, we need to tackle this problem through dialogue and try to solve it," he told reporters.

Peskov warned that if the talks failed, Russia would take retaliatory measures.

"If we run into a brick wall of incomprehension, then this will be a problem that will require other measures," Peskov cautioned.

Earlier Lithuania’s Siauliu Bank, where rail transit to the Kaliningrad region was paid, terminated its cooperation with Russia. Following this move, Moscow sent a corresponding note to the Lithuanian Foreign Ministry.

The press service of Kaliningrad Regional Governor Anton Alikhanov told TASS that this could lead to a situation where transit to the Kaliningrad Region would become free of charge or stop.

Rail transit through the territory of Lithuania to the Kaliningrad Region resumed on July 26 after the European Union removed the restrictions.

In June, Lithuania halted the passage of goods included in the EU sanctions lists, which were shipped to the Kaliningrad Region from Russia’s mainland by land and by rail. The Russian authorities blasted these restrictions as illegal. Later, the European Commission clarified that the ban on transit of goods by road, organized by Russian operators, remains, while restrictions on transit for rail transport are lifted, but subject to cargo control.