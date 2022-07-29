Other independent countries may also face sanctions, warns Russian Embassy in China

SHANGHAI, July 29. /TASS/. Countries that retain their sovereignty and independence in decision-making may also face sanctions and boycotts similar to those against Russia, Georgy Yegorov, spokesman for the Russian Embassy in China, said at a SCO media and think tank forum dubbed: ‘Jointly Defining the Future, Starting a New Development Path’, which takes place on Friday in the city of Qingdao (in the eastern Shandong province).

"The world is currently experiencing one of the most turbulent periods in its history. In fact, we are witnessing the culmination of a long-standing policy of Russia’s containment by the West in order to weaken our position and to prevent the unipolar world from collapsing, with a demand for everyone to obey the rules the Western countries came up with. Those who disagree with this state of affairs and this philosophy are subject to sanctions and all kinds of boycotts. It is clear that our opponents will not limit themselves to Russia, after us next in line will be those countries that retain their sovereignty and independence in decision-making and oppose the illegitimate unilateral sanctions adopted outside the UN Security Council," he said.

According to the diplomat, in the information sphere, it has become obvious that the West has deployed an unprecedented propaganda campaign aimed at spreading falsehoods about Russia. "The technology of disinformation as a method of Western policy is regularly used against states that do not want to become servants of the US. Remember how the mainstream Western media blamed China for the artificial origin of COVID-19 and called for a boycott of the Beijing Olympics, in addition to stoking the January events in Kazakhstan," he noted.

On SCO cooperation

Under these circumstances, according to the diplomat, the key task is to further bolster cooperation among the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) member states in the field of information and media cooperation in order to cultivate a common line to counteract the West’s propaganda machinery.

"It fully meets our interests to cooperate more closely in protecting our common media space from the wave of falsehoods that have engulfed us. The Russian Foreign Ministry has been consistently working to expose them for many years. Since 2017, our website has had an anti-fake column, which regularly provides examples of publications demonstrating how falsehoods are published in various media and provides rebuttal materials," Yegorov said, suggesting to consider the possibility of launching a similar column in the SCO information space, including using the website of the organization's secretariat.

"It is also important to continue supporting independent digital platforms as a counterbalance to Western platforms such as Google, Facebook (a social media site banned in Russia since it is owned by Meta corporation deemed extremist by Russia’s authorities - TASS), Twitter and others, whose political bias has become increasingly evident in biased content moderation, unjustified blocking, and all sorts of information manipulation towards its audience," he said.