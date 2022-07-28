Russian Defense Ministry points to Ukrainian militants’ plans to blow up dam

MOSCOW, July 28. /TASS/. Ukrainian militants plan to blow up a dam in the city of Artyomovsk in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) and put the blame on Russian troops, Head of Russia’s National Defense Management Center Colonel General Mikhail Mizintsev said on Thursday.

"According to reliable information, militants from Ukrainian armed units have booby-trapped a water reservoir dam in Artyomovsk. They plan to blow it up and the Kiev authorities, in turn, will implement a well-established scenario, which will involve wide coverage by Ukrainian and Western media outlets, accusing the Russian Armed Forces of allegedly conducting indiscriminate strikes on facilities posing a threat in terms of hydrodynamics ," he pointed out.

According to Mizintsev, the explosion may lead to the flooding of residential areas with a total population of over 35,000 people. In addition, it may damage water supply and sewerage systems, as well as wastewater treatment facilities, dramatically aggravating the sanitary situation, the general stressed. He also said that such false flag operations showed Kiev’s disregard for international humanitarian law, which, however, kept going unnoticed by the international community.