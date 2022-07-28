Ukraine deploys rockets at DPR enterprises to provoke return fire from Russian forces

MOSCOW, July 28. /TASS/. Ukrainian Armed Forces and territorial defense deployed artillery and multiple launch rocket systems at an agricultural enterprise in Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) in order to shell Russian forces aiming to provoke them to return fire, Russian National Defense Control Center head Colonel General Mikhail Mizintsev said Thursday.

"Ukrainian Armed Forces and territorial defense forces continue using residential buildings, educational facilities and other social infrastructure for military purposes. […] In Novodmitrovka, DPR, nationalist battalion militants deployed artillery and multiple launch rocket systems at an agricultural enterprise, systematically shelling Russian forces’ positions, trying to provoke return fire," he said.

Ukrainian forces have also been deployed in residential buildings on Volshebnaya Street in Krivoy Rog. Weapons and ammunition caches have been deployed there as well, while local residents have not been evacuated.

According to Mizintsev, territorial defense has been deployed at the industrial professional college on Sergeya Nigoyana Avenue in Dnepropetrovsk. Residents of nearby buildings have not been evacuated intentionally.

Mizintsev underscored that this and other similar provocations once again prove Kiev’s total disregard of international humanitarian rule. Furthermore, these cynical actions of the Kiev regime still cause no reaction from the international community.