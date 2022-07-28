British national Urey to be buried in DPR unless family requests otherwise — official

DONETSK, July 28. /TASS/. British mercenary Paul Urey, who died in captivity in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), will be buried in the DPR unless his family or the British authorities request that his body be handed over to them, DPR Foreign Minister Natalya Nikonorova told TASS.

"There is a certain time frame to keep a body because family members may request that it be handed over to them. If there is a request, we will facilitate the handover. If not, we will certainly bury him in accordance with our rules. The time frame is set by the law," she pointed out without specifying the time frame.

The DPR top diplomat added that neither the British authorities nor Urey’s family had so far made any requests concerning his body.

According to DPR Ombudsperson Darya Morozova, Urey, who was kept in a local penal facility, died on July 10. He had been diagnosed with a number of chronic illnesses during his first medical checkup. His diagnoses included type 1 diabetes, respiratory system and kidney disorders, as well as cardiovascular diseases. He was provided with all the necessary medical assistance. Nikonorova said that he had died from coronary failure complicated by pulmonary edema and brain swelling.