Envoy expects second Russia-Africa Summit to open new opportunities for Moscow

MOSCOW, July 28. /TASS/. The second Russia-Africa Summit, set to take place in 2023, will open new opportunities for increasing Moscow’s presence on the African continent, Russian Ambassador to Ethiopia Yevgeny Teryokhin told the Rossiya-24 TV channel.

"I am sure that we will develop new ideas by the second Russian Africa Summit, which is due next year, and it will offer us new opportunities to increase Russian presence in Africa," he pointed out.

Teryokhin added that Russia is searching for solutions to resolve the issue of payments in national currencies with African countries. "We are used to overcoming difficulties, so we will solve these problems, too. We always find solutions, particularly in terms of using national currencies, we are also looking for other ways of payment," the envoy added.