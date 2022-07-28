Russia’s Lavrov discuss regional security with President of Uzbekistan

MOSCOW, July 28. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev discussed regional security during their meeting in Tashkent Thursday, Russian Foreign Ministry said in its statement.

"The sides exchanged opinions on relevant issues of international agenda and regional security ahead of the meeting of SCO Council of heads of states," the Ministry said. "The sides reaffirmed their intention for expansion of the mutually beneficial cooperation between the two states, as well as upholding the high dynamic of the Russian-Uzbek strategic partnership and alliance."

Lavrov arrived in Tashkent on Wednesday. Earlier on Thursday, he met with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and head of the Presidential Administration of Uzbekistan Sardor Umurzakov. On Friday, the Foreign Minister will attend the meeting of the SCO Council of Foreign Ministers.