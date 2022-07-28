Russia skewers Sky News report about ‘cyberattacks’ against NATO

MOSCOW, July 28. /TASS/. The Russian Foreign Ministry has skewered a report by the UK-based Sky News network about alleged cyberattacks against NATO countries as bogus.

"Citing a report by a US firm, the authors baselessly assert that the diplomatic missions of Western and NATO countries had come under hacker attacks. The tabloid Express imaginatively fine-tuned this piece of fake news, describing alleged Russian attacks against Lithuanian state and private institutions, as well as against Finnish infrastructure facilities," the Foreign Ministry blogged on its official account on VKontakte social network.

"These conjured-up fairytales by British journalists fail to hold any water when tested by the facts that they themselves provide," the ministry noted.

The Foreign Ministry pointed out that "even the report Sky News cited as the source of information supposedly speaks about several cyberattacks against one specific NATO country". "How large of a hacking campaign from Russia against all Western states are we talking about then?" the diplomatic agency asked.

Meanwhile, those propagandists seem to deliberately stay tight-lipped on the inconvenient recommendations of their own country's competent body - the UK National Cyber Security Center, which officially admitted that the United Kingdom (NATO member) has not faced significant attacks so far and has no information about specific threats emanating from Russia," the ministry stressed.

"We are looking forward with curiosity to more fake revelations from British journalists," the ministry added.