US data on Russian losses in Ukraine should be treated as fake news — Kremlin

MOSCOW, July 28. /TASS/. Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov has suggested that information on Russian losses during Moscow’s special operation in Ukraine being spread by US news outlets should be perceived as fake news.

"This is not a statement by the US administration, this is an article in a newspaper. Nowadays even the most respected newspapers are not above spreading all sorts of fake news items," the Kremlin official said replying to journalists’ questions on Thursday. "Unfortunately, this practice is being encountered more and more often," he added.

"This is how it should be treated," Putin’s press secretary suggested.