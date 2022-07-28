Termination of grain contract between Egypt, Ukraine unrelated to Lavrov’s tour — Kremlin

MOSCOW, July 28. /TASS/. Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that the termination of an agreement on grain deliveries between Egypt and Ukraine is hardly related to Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov's African tour.

Earlier, media outlets reported that Egypt had terminated a contract on grain supplies with Ukraine.

"This is hardly related to Lavrov’s visit, we have our own relations with Egypt, and we have our own contracts with Egypt for corresponding deliveries which Russia is fulfilling," he told journalists on Thursday.

The Kremlin official also noted that Egypt’s interaction with other countries is their own business.