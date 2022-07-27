DPR laws to be harmonized with Russian by the time of accession — DPR Civic Chamber

MOSCOW, July 27. /TASS/. The process of harmonizing the laws of the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) and Russia will be completed by the time the republic joins the Russian Federation, Alexander Kofman, chairman of the DPR Civic Chamber, opined speaking with TASS on Wednesday.

"I think that by the time the republic becomes part of Russia, our legislations will be aligned. In fact, we are in no way different from the Republic of Tatarstan, which is part of the Russian Federation. So I don't think it's very difficult to develop a package of laws and regulations that would allow us to live comfortably in the Russian Federation," Kofman said.

This process won’t take long, since work to harmonize the laws has continued for already a year, Kofman added.

DPR head Denis Pushilin told TASS earlier that the decision on the possible accession of the Donetsk People’s Republic to Russia should be made based on the people’s will. He also noted that it was too early to speak about the possible status of the DPR in the event of its joining the Russian Federation.

In June, Pushilin signed a decree dismissing the prime minister and the government of the republic. Later, he appointed Vitaly Khotsenko as the Prime Minister. Pushilin explained that these appointments were necessary to ramp up integration processes. He said that the harmonization of the DPR laws with those of Russia were among his key tasks.