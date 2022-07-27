Russia feels sorry for those who fell for propaganda of Kiev, Western puppeteers — envoy

MOSCOW, July 27. /TASS/. Russia feels sorry for those who succumbed to the state propaganda of the Kiev regime and its Western puppeteers, and intends to help Ukraine to get rid of the anti-national regime, says Konstantin Gavrilov, head of the Russian delegation to the Vienna talks on military security and arms control.

"The goals of the special military operation, set by Russian President Vladimir Putin, will undoubtedly be complete. Our country will help the Ukrainian people to get rid of the anti-national and anti-historic regime in Kiev, where political crooks manipulate the topic of restoration of Ukraine’s statehood within its old borders, hoping to embezzle the monetary flows, allocated by […] Western states. We honestly feel sorry for everyone who fell for the propaganda of Kiev and its puppeteers. Let God and history judge them," he said during the OSCE Forum on Security Cooperation meeting Wednesday.

Gavrilov pointed out "Western delegations’ failed attempts to smear Russian diplomats."

"Yes, we are representatives of the Kremlin and we are proud of that," he underscored. "Our work is based on the significant support of Russian citizens. We use all instruments to inform them about the work going on within the OSCE Forum and about things US’ satellites say about them here."

According to the diplomat, Russian citizens know much more about the Russian-Ukrainian relations than "representatives of the West, who rely in their speeches on rote-learned cliches instead of knowledge of history."

"One way or another, the upcoming ‘General Frost’ and the successful progress of the special military operation will set things straight. We feel sorry for Europe, should it not come to its senses," Gavrilov concluded.