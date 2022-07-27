Russia calls to stop separating OSCE states into desirable and undesirable ones

MOSCOW, July 27. /TASS/. The West must stop separating OSCE states into desired and undesired ones, Konstantin Gavrilov, head of the Russian delegation to Vienna talks on military security and arms control, said Wednesday.

"Stop separating OSCE states into desired and undesired ones," Gavrilov said during the 1019th meeting of the OSCE Forum for Security Cooperation. "Stop imposing your demands, ease up the lecturing tone. Your actions radically contradict the fundamental UN Charter principle of sovereign equality of states. Or is it just empty words for you as well now?"

Gavrilov pointed out that the Russian delegation has been "watching with bewilderment" for three months" as the West applied its primitive worldview to the only remaining platform in Europe for discussion of military security, undermining its normal operation."

"Almost a decade ago, the Russian-NATO Council was suspended, and not on our initiative. What are you trying to achieve now?" he added.

The diplomat underscored that the Russian side "categorically disagrees with the course carried out by the US and its European subordinates."

"It has come to NATO and EU member states introducing voluntary attendance of plenary meetings of this forum depending on whether the presidency meets the momentary interests of the ‘Western masters.’ This is nonsense. They can hardly be called ‘Western OSCE member states’ anymore, as they only relay bloc approaches now, having abandoned the collective foundations of our organization," he added.