Possibilities to export Ukrainian grain under US alternative plans are limited — MFA

MOSCOW, July 27./TASS/. Alternative plans for grain exports that the US and Ukraine are working on won’t be able to ensure the export of the new crop, Ivan Nechayev, Deputy Director of the Russian Foreign Ministry's Information and Press Department, told a briefing on Wednesday.

"We are talking about the alternative routes already available for exporting Ukrainian grain by rail and river," he said. "According to information received, 2.7 million tons of grain have already been exported from Ukraine this way. However, the capabilities of these options are limited, and it will be problematic to use them to export the new crop," Nechayev said.

The diplomat mentioned in this connection the agreements on the safe transportation of grain and food from Ukrainian ports, signed in Istanbul between Russia, Ukraine, Turkey and the UN on July 22.

"We are committed to our obligations and we are determined to implement the Istanbul agreements effectively," he stressed. "It is still too early to talk about their practical implementation since only a few days have passed, and the parties are now fine-tuning all the necessary mechanisms to implement the set tasks," Nechayev said.

"At the same time, constructive efforts of other countries are very important, including close cooperation of the UN and conscientious approach of the international community, first of all the Western countries," he stressed.

He lashed out at the position of US officials, making negative statements in this regard. "It is quite revealing that it was at the US behest that the work on the UN Security Council document welcoming the Istanbul accords was blocked a few days ago," Nechayev pointed out.