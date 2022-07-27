So far no prospects for normalization of Helsinki-Moscow relations, says diplomat

MOSCOW, July 27. /TASS/. Prospects for the normalization of relations between Russia and Finland are not yet seen, Ivan Nechayev, deputy director of the Russian Foreign Ministry's information and press department, said at a briefing on Wednesday.

"Prospects for the normalization of relations in conditions of Helsinki's reckless adherence to the current policy of the West are not visible," the diplomat said.

Nechaev noted that the confrontational course taken by Helsinki after the start of Russia's special military operation to protect the Donbass republics "caused very serious damage" to cooperation between the two countries. At the same time, he said, the Russian side proceeds from the geographical factor and the accumulated experience of unique good neighborliness, which "will remain in the memory of people and will not disappear". "We will have to jointly look for ways to resolve emerging issues in bilateral relations. In this connection we paid attention to the declared intention of the Finnish leadership to avoid increasing tension on the Russian-Finnish border and to ensure the solution of practical problems. Let's see how such statements will be implemented in practice," he summarized.