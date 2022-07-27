Lavrov reaffirms Russia’s support for efforts to stabilize Ethiopia domestically

ADDIS ABABA, July 27./TASS/. Russia reaffirms support for the efforts made by the Ethiopian government to stabilize the domestic political situation, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Wednesday following talks with Ethiopian counterpart Demeke Mekonnen.

"We confirmed our firm support for the government's efforts to stabilize the situation and launch an inclusive national dialogue to address key issues on the national agenda," Lavrov said.

Russia and Ethiopia have "traditionally coinciding, and very close positions on key regional and international issues," he stressed. "This concurrence is based on the strong commitment of both Russia and Ethiopia to international law, especially the principles of the United Nations Charter, in which respect for the sovereign equality of states is central," Lavrov went on to say.

Fighting between Ethiopia's federal forces and Tigrayan rebels began in November 2020. In the summer of 2021, rebel groups tried to blockade the capital Addis Ababa from the north, but federal forces managed to inflict a number of severe defeats on them. As a result, on December 20, the leadership of the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TRLF) ordered all units to return to Tigray. On January 25, 2022, TRLF forces re-entered the Afar Region to try to take control of transportation corridors to ensure the delivery of international aid to Tigray.

On March 24, the Ethiopian government declared an indefinite humanitarian truce in northern Ethiopia, including the Tigray Region, to ensure the unimpeded flow of aid to all war-ravaged people in that part of the country. On the following day, the Tigrayan rebel leadership announced that it had accepted the Ethiopian government's offer to join an indefinite humanitarian truce. Regular deliveries of international humanitarian aid to Tigray resumed on April 1.