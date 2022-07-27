Tribunal on Ukraine under UN auspices is impossible — Russian Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW, July 27. /TASS/. The creation of an international tribunal against Ukrainian neo-Nazis under the auspices of the UN is not possible, Ivan Nechayev, Deputy Director of the Russian Foreign Ministry's Information and Press Department, told a briefing on Wednesday.

"Russian Investigative Committee Chairman Alexander Bastrykin’s initiative to create an international tribunal against Ukrainian criminals jointly with partners in the CIS, CSTO, BRICS and SCO, is timely," Nechayev said. "Regretfully, part of the international community has already discredited itself so much by openly sponsoring Ukrainian nationalism and following Washington's instructions, that it has become practically impossible to create such a tribunal under the UN auspices," the diplomat said.

"Only the countries that have retained political sovereignty and the ability to assess world events objectively can be engaged in the activity of the tribunal," Nechayev added.