Putin congratulates Vietnamese President on 10th anniversary of partnership

MOSCOW, July 27. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has congratulated his Vietnamese counterpart, President of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam Nguyen Xuan Phuc, on the 10th anniversary of the strategic partnership between the two countries, according to the telegram published on Wednesday on the Kremlin website.

"This was undoubtedly a major milestone that elevated the Russia-Vietnam ties to a whole new level. Over the past decade, we have substantially expanded our political dialogue and have been carrying out major joint projects in manufacturing, energy, agriculture and in other spheres," Putin stressed.

The Russian president expressed confidence that the joint efforts of the two states will " enable [them] to further promote relations between Moscow and Hanoi across the board, as well as coordinate our efforts on addressing key international issues." "There is no doubt that this serves the fundamental interests of our nations and contributes to ensuring stability and security in the Asia-Pacific region," Putin added.

He wished the Vietnamese president good health and success, and "well-being and prosperity to the friendly Vietnamese people".