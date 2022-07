ADDIS ABABA, July 27. /TASS/. Talks between Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Ethiopian counterpart Demeke Mekonnen are underway in Addis Ababa.

At the beginning of the meeting, the Ethiopian foreign minister pointed to special relations between the two countries and announced plans to discuss the bilateral agenda, along with a number of international issues.

The Russian top diplomat was earlier welcomed by a traditional coffee making ceremony.