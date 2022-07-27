Russian diplomat slams attempts to accuse Moscow of cyberattacks as ‘groundless’

UNITED NATIONS, July 27. /TASS/. Moscow believes that attempts to accuse it of orchestrating cyber attacks are baseless, a Russian diplomat said.

"We call upon certain participants of our discussion to refrain from impertinent attempts to accuse Russia of cyberattacks," Russian envoy Irina Tyazhlova told a meeting of the UN Open-ended Working Group on security of and in the use of information and communications technologies. "In case of any concern, any country can reach out to relevant Russian authorities directly."

"Instead, the countries that are making groundless assertions here are the ones who condone the buildup of offensive cyber potential," she added.