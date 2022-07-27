Russia has questions about Switzerland’s issuance of visas to UN delegates — diplomat

UNITED NATIONS, July 27. /TASS/. Russia has claims about Switzerland’s issuance of visas to delegates travelling to Geneva to participate in UN events on information security, a Russian diplomat said.

"Participation of states in the negotiation process is vital from the point of view of ensuring the efficient work of the Open-ended Working Group. We note that not only the United States, but Switzerland as well, have not been fulfilling their host country commitments," Russian envoy Irina Tyazhlova told a meeting of the UN Open-ended Working Group on security of and in the use of information and communications technologies.

"We have very specific claims regarding the issuance of visas to Russian experts participating in meetings on information security technologies under the UN auspices, hosted by Geneva," she continued. "We believe that the discriminatory practice of effectively barring delegates from taking part in events under the UN aegis, by concocting artificial visa barriers, is absolutely unacceptable.".