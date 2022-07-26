DPR forces ready to take control of republic before summer’s end — DPR leader’s advisor

MOSCOW, July 26. /TASS/. Units of the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) are ready to take control of the republic's territory by the end of August, Igor Kimakovsky, adviser to the DPR leader, told Channel One TV channel on Tuesday.

"The personnel of the People's Militia and all special forces units of all our security services are ready for this," he said when asked about the readiness of DPR forces to reach the constitutional borders by the end of the summer.

According to him, the units are using the tactics of operational encirclement. "We encircle them and are gradually squeezing them out. I think that, among other things, to save the lives of our military personnel, since if we entrap them here, it will be tens of thousands of the most combat-ready people that Ukraine has in its armed units today," Kimakovsky added.

Earlier, Deputy Information Minister of the DPR Daniil Bezsonov said he was convinced that the republic's territory would be liberated from the Ukrainian Armed Forces by the end of August.

Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on February 24 that in response to a request by the heads of the Donbass republics for assistance he had made a decision to carry out a special military operation in Ukraine. The Russian leader stressed that Moscow had no plans of occupying Ukrainian territories, noting that the operation was aimed at the denazification and demilitarization of Ukraine.

The DPR and the LPR launched an operation to liberate their territories under Kiev’s control.