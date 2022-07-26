‘Thanks, it’s a pleasure’: LPR senior official laughs off London’s sanctions

LUGANSK, July 26. /TASS/. First Deputy Prime Minister of the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR) Vladislav Kuznetsov has ironically thanked the United Kingdom for its sanctions against him.

"If it is an assessment of my work, then, thanks. It’s a pleasure. Ready to go on working," the LPR government’s press service quoted him as saying on its Telegram channel.

Earlier on Tuesday, the United Kingdom released an updated list of sanctioned individuals, which includes in particular Russian Justice Minister Konstantin Chuichenko, governors of the Moscow, Bryansk, Kursk and a number of other Russian regions, Prime Minister of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) Vitaly Khotsenko, LPR First Deputy Prime Vladislav Kuznetsov. These people are banned from entering the United Kingdom and their assets in that country, if any, will be frozen.

Vladislav Kuznetsov, former deputy governor of Russia’s Kurgan region, was appointed First Deputy Prime Minister of the LPR on June 9.