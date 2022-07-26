DPR, LPR, Russian troops take control of Uglegorsk thermal power plant

DONETSK, July 26. /TASS/. Allied forces of the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics, supported by the Russian Armed Forces, have taken control of the territory of the Uglegorsk thermal power plant in Svetlodarsk, the head of the Debaltsevo city administration told TASS on Tuesday.

"A mop-up operation is underway. The power plant is huge, it is twice the size of the Starobeshevo thermal power plant. One of the largest power plants in Europe, and it takes time to mop it up," Igor Zakharevich said.

According to him, there are protective structures and various communications on the territory of the thermal power plant, which need to be checked. "There may be all sorts of surprises on the premises, including the remaining [Ukrainian forces]," he added.

Svetlodarsk is administratively located in Debaltsevo, in the northeast of the DPR, near the border with the Lugansk People's Republic. The Uglegorsk thermal power plant, one of the largest in Europe, is located there. The town, which had a population of about 11,000 before active warfare began, has been under Kiev’s control since 2014. The DPR gained control of the city in late May of this year.