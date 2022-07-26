Russia, Uganda set sights on agricultural trade prospects amid sanctions, says Lavrov

ENTEBBE /Uganda/, July 26. /TASS/. Russia and Uganda have agreed to pursue opportunities for trade in agricultural products against the background of Western sanctions, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at a press conference during his visit to Uganda on Tuesday.

"We also talked today about the root causes for current crises in the sphere of energy and food supplies for global markets. A very vocal campaign is unfolding around this, but the root cause is clear to our African friends. They are not related to what is going on within the framework of the special military operation," the Russian top diplomat noted. "We agreed to take into account the current situation in our bilateral relations and seek such opportunities in the sphere of energy and agricultural trade that won’t depend on the whims of our Western colleagues," he explained.

Russia’s diplomacy chief noted that currently "the throwbacks and instincts of colonial thinking surface in the policy of Western countries when they demand that the entire world adopt a stance supporting them and against everyone else."

Lavrov emphasized that Russia highly appreciated "and respects the responsible and balanced position of Uganda and other African countries, which they adopted with regard to events in Ukraine and around it.".