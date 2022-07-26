Lavrov expects UN chief to ensure lifting of sanctions against Russian food exports

ENTEBBE /Uganda/, July 26. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov is hopeful that United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres will succeed in ensuring the lifting of Western sanctions against Russia’s agricultural exports, as Lavrov himself said at a press conference following a visit to Uganda on Tuesday.

He pointed out that the UN chief had made a commitment to do so by signing a memorandum between the United Nations and Russia in Istanbul on July 22.

"According to the document, UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres made a commitment to ensure the lifting of all the restrictions that I have just mentioned (related to food exports - TASS). It was recorded on paper and I hope that Secretary General Guterres will succeed in doing what he signed up for," Lavrov said.